Get Rid Of Those Pesky Pests With These Tips

Have you ever had to call the exterminator to take care of a pest problem in your home? How happy were you when you got the bill from them? You do not need to shell out all that cash to eliminate the pests from your home. Below, you will find free tips on how to get rid of the pests for good.

One of the ways that you can reduce the amount of centipedes and bugs in your house is to get a dehumidifier. This device will help to take the moisture out of the air, which is an environment that bugs love to go to. This will help to curtail your bug problem in the summer.

An easy way to control pests around your home is to always put food in air tight containers. Bugs are attracted all kinds of human food. When you reduce the access to this food by placing in air tight containers, you will reduce the chances of having a pest control problem.

Examine your house for accumulated pockets of water. Standing water is something that pests are highly attracted to. Search for leaky pipes and make sure your plants' trays are clean. Most pests require standing water to survive; therefore, it is important to remove any standing water.

Kill ants around your home using an easy-to-make home concoction. Combine borax and sugar in a jar in a 1:1 ratio. Sprinkle the mixture around the outside of your home at its foundation and anywhere else you've noticed ants. The sugar will attract the ants, while the borax will kill them.

Are you having a slug problem in your garden or yard? An easy fix for this issue is to simply place a pie plate of stale beer around the garden. The slugs love this and will crawl in and drown in the stale beer. This is an easy and cheap fix to a pesky slug problem.

Having some outdoor lights is great for entertainment purposes, or to keep away strangers, but it's also seen as a fantastic way to keep pests around. Use pink, orange or yellow bulbs outdoors, as these colors are less attractive to insects.

Avoid using pesticides that you can purchase in a grocery store. These are usually extremely potent to humans, but do little to get rid of the pest problem. They also require a lot of preparation and clean-up. If you choose to use chemicals to rid your home of pests you will likely find more success using a professional.

You should under no circumstances tolerate pest into your home. If you do not take action right away, the situation will get worse. An pest-infested home will lose its value, the pest will damage the home and some pest can actually transmit diseases to pets and in some cases to humans.

Recycling can attract pests. To prevent this, the best choice is to store these bins outside of the house. If you can't do that, make sure you rinse everything you recycle. You may also want to get recycling containers that are sealed.

If you want to reduce the amount of spiders in your home, make sure that you clean the clutter around your house such as piles of books or newspapers. Spiders are attracted to these things and may make webs around them so the best thing you can do is eliminate them in the first place.

Fill any mouse openings with steel wool. The mice or rats will eat it and they'll end up dying. To keep out rodents, patch the holes with a mix of steel wool and wood putty.

Around the exterior of your home, there are tiny cracks next to your pipes, in your foundation, and in your siding. These cracks may seem small, but they are big enough for the bugs to get inside your home. Use a good quality exterior caulk to seal these cracks and keep the bugs outside.

Seal any leaks. Whether you're dealing with ants or other pests, one way to stop them is by sealing off an entry point. For smaller pests, a tiny amount of silicone caulk can accomplish this. If you're dealing with rats or mice, you need to stuff some steel wool into that hole, then cover it up using wire mesh.

Pesticides can have devastating effects on the environment. You should carefully assess the risks before using these products. Do not use pesticides if you are located near a stream or a place where children play. If you use a pesticide inside your home, open the windows to let the toxic chemicals out.

It is important that you follow the advice from this article. You want to eliminate those pesky pests from your home. Having read this article, you should be well-prepared to deal with pests. Use the advice from this article to protect yourself from pests right away.