Get Rid Of The Bugs With These Tips

Household pests are one of the biggest headaches for anyone, whether the home is rented or owned. If the pest problem is not addressed early, it can fester into a bigger problem. This article will give you some helpful advice on how you can solve the most common pest problems effectively.

Once you eliminate fruit flies, do they seem to keep returning? The problem may be with your drain. Seal your drain with a sheet of plastic wrap and monitor the fruit fly situation. If the flies do appear, pour boiling water down the drain and scrub it clean. This will help you keep the flies from breeding.

Begin at square-one. If pests have emerged, determine how they are getting food. One reason you may have a problem is because your house provides food, water or shelter for a pest. Leaks, entry points, and food scraps need to all be eliminated.

If you're a pet owner, your pets may be the reason pests keep coming back. Take the time to keep your pet's food bowls clean. If any water from their dish is spilled, wipe it up immediately. Store pet food in plastic containers rather than the paper bags they come in. All these things can attract bugs.

Kill ants around your home using an easy-to-make home concoction. Combine borax and sugar in a jar in a 1:1 ratio. Sprinkle the mixture around the outside of your home at its foundation and anywhere else you've noticed ants. The sugar will attract the ants, while the borax will kill them.

If you're using mulch, don't mulch all the way to the side of your home. Leave a gap about half a foot in length between the mulch and your outdoor wall. This will give you (or any exterminator) a better ability to see if any pests (like termites) are crawling from the mulch onto your outdoor wall.

If you live on a farm and have a problem with mice, or even rats, consider getting a couple outdoor cats to provide natural pest control. Make sure the cats have not been declawed, and have access to every part of the outdoor buildings. Make sure to provide food and water to the cats because they will still catch mice even if they are not hungry.

If you have many mosquitoes in your yard, and possibly even infiltrating your home, try to eliminate any standing water. If there is a high population of mosquitoes on your property, they are breeding somewhere, and they can only breed in standing water. Dump anything that collects rainwater, dump kid pools and do whatever you can to eliminate breeding grounds.

Inspect the outside of your home for any cracks in the screens, walls, windows, and doors. Seal all of these cracks to help eliminate pests. When the pests can't get inside, then the battle is halfway won. Install new thresholds on your doors, fix holes in screens, and repair weather stripping on your windows for best results.

It is best to store your food in air-tight containers. Many dry foods come in bags and boxes, and insects can very easily get inside of them. When you get back from grocery shopping, immediately transfer these items to a better container. By using plastic containers, you can prevent pests and keep food fresh longer.

Use chunks of steel wool to block any mouse holes that you find in your home. When the mice attempt to chew through the barrier, the shards of steel wool will kill them. Adding shredded steel wool to wood putty and using this mixture to fill any suspicious holes is effective against rodents.

Make sure that there is proper ventilation in all areas of your home and also the attic. This is important as pests will feast on low quality air, which can be caused by poor ventilation. Make sure that your vents are working efficiently and get them checked frequently throughout the year.

When you're overrun by cockroaches, place Borax powder around your home, especially in the kitchen and bathroom. If you have pets or children, this may not be the best solution as they can get into this poison as well. This trick can be used for other pests as well, like ants.

Avoid purchasing second-hand furniture or toys. These items might come from a home infested with pest. Cockroaches can easily move from one home to the next by hiding in the cracks of a piece of furniture. If you want to buy second-hand items, take the time to inspect and clean them.

If you see ants in your home, follow them. This should help you discover where they are getting in at. Most of the time they will find a crack or crevice near a window or the molding. Once you know where the problem is originating from, put down a little laundry detergent (assuming you don't have children or pets that can get to it) to create a temporary fix.

Dealing with common household pests can be a nightmare; especially if you don't know how to handle them. This article provided you with some common cures for your nightmarish situations. Use the tips from the article above to ensure you don't make any situation worse by mishandling or miscalculating the pest.