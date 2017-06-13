Other Aspects Of Landscaping Besides Simply Plants

Tons of people have given thought to the idea of landscaping, but never act on that thought for many reasons, such as, lack of landscaping knowledge, lack of funds, fear of doing a bad job, or simply because they are too tired. Fear not, because here are a few landscaping tips that are affordable and easy to implement.

A great landscaping tip that anyone and everyone should implement is to sketch out what they would like their landscaping to look like before starting out on any work. Making a detailed sketch will give you something to refer to while you work and it will also give you an idea of what your project will look like upon completion.

To help pay for your project, you should divide it into different stages. You will only have to pay for one stage at a time. If landscaping is a hobby for you, taking your time is important since creating the landscape is often more fun than maintaining it on a regular basis.

Always choose quality products rather than cheaper ones. You will encounter many cheap, shoddy landscaping products if you shop at a home improvement store. Shop at specialty stores to find the best equipment and advice from qualified professionals. You may pay a little more, but it's worth it simply because you get quality products and advice.

Use stones, and pebbles to decrease the amount of grass on your lawn. Stones and pebbles are attractive additions to any yard, and they do not require regular maintenance. Grass requires regular mowing, watering, and fertilizing. Reducing the amount of grass in your yard can help to save you time, and energy.

Be sure to plan what your landscape before you buy. Try sketching out your landscape design on a piece of paper prior to actually planting and building. When you know exactly what materials you need and where you are going to be putting them, it can help you avoid wasting money.

Always use odd numbers of plant groupings. It is more pleasing to the eye and more natural looking to see groups of 3, 5 or 7 plants than groups of 2, 4 or 6. Aim for plantings that are more triangle-shaped than square-shaped, and your landscaping will have more eye appeal.

Before beginning a landscaping project, go to a home improvement or gardening store first to ensure you have the right equipment. Home Depot and other popular big box retailers not only carry everything you need, but also have knowledgeable staff who can provide advice and recommendations to help you on your next project.

While it is common to use chemicals insecticides to ward off pests, many of them can cause harm to your plants. They best way to keep bugs away, is to grow plants that naturally repel bugs, or use a natural bug repellant like hot pepper spray, or dishwater on your plants.

Water should be used in your design. It's very easy to put in a fountain, small pond or a pump. If you could afford it, there's a lot of professionals who could install these things for a cheap cost. Trickling, rushing, or dribbling water provides a great focal point in your design.

Take into account a plant's size at maturity. Always take into consideration exactly how big a plant will become when it is fully mature. Don't plant a large tree too close to your property, as the root system could eventually cause a lot of damage, and turn into a very costly mistake in the long run.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, keep an open mind and look beyond the places that you normally would consider. You may be surprised to find what good sales, variety of items you might find at places such as arboretums, and local botanical gardens. Check with your city to see if mulch, fill, or stone is offered. You should even check with your neighbors to see what resources they may have to share.

If you live in a city area be sure to know the mapping of sun in your yard. Many areas that have homes close together have a hard time planning a nice landscape. If you find areas in your yard that get enough sun for certain plants, try to incorporate those areas into your landscaping plans.

If you do not have a very large backyard but you want to spice it up, you may want to add in a garden fountain. Unlike their full pond or winding waterfall counterparts, a garden fountain will not take up much room and they are not too expensive to put in.

If you're planning to use larger plants in your yard, remember that they'll cast a shadow. This shadow could be used to protect your patio or home from heat during the summer months. Remember, smaller plants shouldn't be placed within this shadow.

Now that you have read through this article, you are sure to have a better idea about how you can begin working on your landscaping project. Add these tips to the plan and you are sure to save money and time, working on the project that is going to improve the appearance of your home and lawn.