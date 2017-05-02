Insect Control Can Be Easy, And We Wished To Help!

Having any number of unwanted pests in your home can make for a stressful situation. Whether or not you want pests to enter your home, they come nonetheless. The only way you can ensure that pests don't overtake your home is to take necessary precautions. This article is equipped with tried and true advice to help you get a handle on any number of situations.

Make sure that you do not have any candy lying around the area of your home. Candy is made of sugar, which can attract a wide assortment of bugs. Therefore, the best thing that you can do is eat in the kitchen and make sure that candy does not get into other areas of the house.

An easy way to control pests around your home is to always put food in air tight containers. Bugs are attracted all kinds of human food. When you reduce the access to this food by placing in air tight containers, you will reduce the chances of having a pest control problem.

Outdoor lights can be great, but they can also attract lots of pests. If you are using outdoor lighting, switch to light bulbs that are orange or yellow.

If you are having a pest control problem at your home, take a look at your garbage for clues to why this is happening. Garbage needs to be in air tight bags and disposed of on a regular basis. Keep your trash outside your home and not inside your kitchen to reduce the chances of having a pest problem.

Bugs and other types of pests love clutter. It gives them lots of shelter and places to hide. When you reduce the amount of clutter in and around your home, you are reducing the habitat for these pests. Remove old clothes, books, boxes, and other clutter from around your home to reduce your chances of an infestation.

Do you find that you are battling ants in your home? Combat it with a mixture of borax and sugar. They are drawn to the sugar, while the borax will prove lethal. To make it, simply get a quart jar and put in one cup of borax with a cup of sugar. Put some holes in the top of the lid to make it easy to sprinkle.

Pest likes to hide in cracks and small crevices. You should get a caulk gun and fill all the small hiding places you can find. Check for new hiding places regularly and replace the caulk if you need to. You can spray paint over the caulk if you want to conceal it.

If you have pets in your home, make sure that you clean up after them. Leaving pet food or pet waste out in the open can be an invitation for flies or other types of insects to come into your home. Clean up efficiently if you want to prevent bugs from coming into your house.

Make sure that you mow your lawn frequently. Mowing your lawn is a great way to get rid of the excess matter that is in your front yard, and will kill some of the bugs left stranded. This is a good way to keep your area looking tidy, while reducing pests around your house.

Washing hands frequently doesn't just prevent colds, it can keep bugs away also. Never touch cabinets, drawers or open the fridge while you are preparing food without first washing your hands. The remnants on your fingers can leave a tempting scent for lurking insects or even provide them with a good meal.

Laundry detergent is a great tool for preventing ants from entering your home. They strongly dislike the smell of the chemicals used in detergent. Use this by putting the detergent in a spry bottle and using it all long the entrances to your doors and any other place ants could enter.

If you have an ant problem, boric acid is your solution. Sprinkle some of this outside. Especially around your home where they are getting in. When ants bring some back to the ant hill, the other ants will eat and and they will die. This will also help keep them from entering your home.

If bugs keep invading your home, inspect every inch of your home and apply caulk to every single crack you find. You cannot get rid of everything with a fogger or spray. Use caulking to seal any places where you might have pests getting in.

Try to learn what you can about the pest that is invading your home. The more that you know about its habits and ideal diet the more that you can do to keep them out of your home. For example, cockroaches love paper, so you would not want to have newspaper stored anywhere in your home.

Hopefully you have discovered some very useful information in this article; pest control is a menacing issue no home owner or apartment dweller should have to put up with. Use the tips listed here or consult a professional if necessary. Reclaim your home by finding a permanent solution to pest problems now.