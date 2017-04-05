Got Pipes Problems? Use These Easy Tips!

Have you ever had a plumbing problem that you felt you couldn't solve on your own? Was the problem just over your head? Were you afraid of what might happen if you mess with things you don't understand? Read on to find out how to become more confident about solving problems next time your plumbing goes wrong.

Before starting any plumbing project on your own be sure to do a great deal of research. There are many resources available to assist you in understanding your plumbing system and help you to avoid many common mistakes made by do-it-yourself novices. Reading about other people's mistakes can make the difference of saving or losing money.

If you have issues with the plumbing making a hammering sound when you turn it off, check your water pressure. Any time your water pressure is above 80 PSI, you will hear extra water noise. This can be easily solved by the installation of a pressure-reducing valve, which can be done by most homeowners.

To winterize a house that will sit unused during the winter months, you must completely drain all of the pipes. After turning off the main water supply, let all of the water drain from the faucets, toilets, and water heater (turn off the gas). Add a quart of antifreeze to sinks and the tub to prevent water from freezing in the drain trap.

If your sink is letting rusty water out and it will not drain, it is mostly likely because of the biological scum and grease that is built up in the pipes. You need to have your drains professionally cleaned, allowing maximum flow through your drains. Your drains must be open completely.

Avoid using hard cleaners on your toilets, such as drop-in cleaner tabs in the tank. When these tabs are almost completely dissolved, what's left of the tab gets washed into the bowl. This can then end up clogging the toilet's port holes, preventing the toilet from flushing properly. It can take months for this debris to finish dissolving in those holes.

Have your pipes in your plumbing system frozen? You can skip the cost of hiring a plumber by using this method. First, open the faucet so steam produced by the thawing process can escape. Begin thawing close to the faucet, and move down the line as each section thaws out. Use a hair dryer or a heat lamp to warm along the pipe. Even though this method consumes quite a bit of time, it is safer than most other heating methods. Furthermore, it requires no cleanup.

One way to prevent pipes from freezing during the winter is to keep cabinet doors in your house that contain the pipes open. This can insure that they get adequate heat to keep warm. Make sure also, to unhook and kind of hose outside and run a little water to clear the pipes of any remaining water going outside.

Many people wonder where the fruit flies are coming from. Each plumbing fixture has a self-sealed reserve that holds about two cups of water. If those pipes are broken or do not seal off, then odors and residue can cause fruit flies. It is recommended before anything to clean your pipes using bleach. If the flies come back, contact a professional.

Treating your drains every month is a great way to avoid future clogs and other problems, and it's a very simple procedure. Just run one to two gallons of hot tap water down each drain in your house.

When looking for a plumber, you have quite a few options. Ask friends for recommendations of who they use. Check online for plumbers with good reviews and references. Use your yellow pages and look under "Plumbing Contractors" or "Plumbing, Drain and Sewer Cleaning". Make sure that you contact more than one plumber before making a choice.

Many people find the idea of plumbing repairs to be frightening because of the potential destruction, if a mistake is made. This can happen, but it doesn't have to if you know one key piece of information. Knowing where the water valve is, and how to close it off, could be what saves your home from flooding one day.

Have a specific plumber in mind before you have an emergency. Most people don't think about plumbers until they find themselves having a big problem that needs to be fixed right away. Instead, choose a plumber who you are comfortable with and whose experience you trust--way before you actually need his services.

A pipe snake might solve the problems of an overflowing washing machine. Lint can transfer from a washing machine to the pipes and clog them.

The water heater in your home needs to have regular flushing to its plumbing in order to work properly. There is usually a valve at the bottom of the water heater that a hose can be attached to. Connect a hose to this valve and open it up all the way to flush scale and deposits out of the system.

Homeowners in colder climates where snow and freezing is the norm should insulate all basement plumbing pipes with foam to help keep hot water hot and prevent pipes from sweating in the warmer weather. Properly insulated pipes save money on hot water heating costs and greatly reduce the chance of frozen pipes in the winter.

When you are deciding to work on a plumbing project yourself, first make a list of all of the tools and items that you could possibly need. After this, make sure that you have all of these things close at hand. There is nothing worse than almost finishing a project, but not having the correct screw.

As was discussed at the beginning of the article, while plumbing can be an extremely difficult chore for anyone to complete, it becomes significantly easier if you have the right advice and information. Use the advice from this article, and you'll be on your way to doing your own plumbing.